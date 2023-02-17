Rockford IceHogs celebrate inclusivity with first ever Pride Night

ROCKFORD — Friday was the very first pride night game for the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Center.
The stadium's positive energy was felt far and wide as the IceHogs invited fans to sign a unique piece of artwork and celebrated pride by welcoming area LGBTQ+ organizations.
This one-of-a-kind artwork known as the "Declaration of Interdependence” is created by Rockford artist Roland Poska with the idea to spread peace.
“We are bringing these pieces all over the community to get signatures of everyone who agrees to end violence, prejudice, and achieve respect for all,” says Project Coordinator, April Bieschke.
Pride night was all about being inclusive and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
Like Phyllis Gallisath's son, who came out as transgender at 15 years old.
“He was the first student in his school to come out as trans, we started doing advocacy work…and then he died by suicide in 2018.”
She created Liam's Foundation in his honor, the first LGBTQ+ resource center in northern Illinois offering access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Just being recognized as the hometown heroes is awesome and we're overwhelmed with joy for Liam being honored. And his birthday is tomorrow. So it's the perfect time to be honoring him,” Gallisath adds.
In Liam's honor along with the project to end violence organizers are hoping to inspire the community to choose love.
“Anything you can. Even the butterfly effect, even if somebody doesn't want to sign it, that's okay. Maybe we don't need to have violence maybe I could do something more peaceful here, so at the very least it can start a conversation. And at the very most it can help spread the message,” says Bieschke.
The project will come together on the International Day of Peace, September 21. At Rockford University, all 15 pieces will be displayed with hundreds of signatures of people in the community promoting the message of peace.