Rockford Family eager for justice after seven year wait

ROCKFORD — A family waiting 7 years for justice is finally getting answers.
Kaythal Merrills is charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing Treesa Wiley in 2016.
Loved ones of Treesa Wiley describe her as an outgoing, loving, intelligent, and bubbly person that would do anything for the people in her life.
"The first thing you had to say.. not Treesa, no way this happened to her. We'll never forget," says Rev. Hayes.
Her Aunt Ruby Jean Wiley was like a grandmother to Treesa.
A detective came to the door her morning following the shooting to break the news. She says Treesa spent her final hours at the hospital alone.
“Knowing her, and her demeanor, and her disposition, she'd always been there for everyone else and she had to walk that road alone. But I know she had god.”
Wednesday would've been her birthday. Aunt Ruby made a post to social media on March 8th hoping the emotional date would bring long-awaited justice.
“I said the best birthday gift we could get is that that person would be caught or give themself up, and that evening we got calls from detectives that wanted to meet with us... and the only thing I could think of was our prayer was answered. And it was a great day,” says Jean Wiley.
Reverend Hayes is thankful that the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office didn't give up on her case.
“The team didn't give up a lot of time. Police get bad rep... but when they work hard, for seven years they could've given up but they didn't,” says Rev. Rodney Hayes, Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastor.
Despite her tragic death Jean Wiley says she has no animosity toward the suspect.
“I'm happy that we're getting justice for Treesa, and I'm happy that the person was apprehended so that the same thing that happened to our family won't happen to another family.”
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into this case. A court hearing for the suspect will be held in weeks to come.