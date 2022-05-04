Rockford Boys & Girls Club receives new program award

CHICAGO – Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will present the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford with the Movement of the Moment award on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago during an opening general session conference.
The event will host approximately 3,000 attendees both in-person and virtually.
Uncertainty over the last two years has resulted in adverse effects for the mental health of young people.
To combat this, Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has partnered with Rosecrance, a mental healthcare provider that teaches club members how to cope with stress and trauma.
The after-school pilot program has already reached more than 40 club members ages 5-18 each night, with hopes to expand to curriculums in other locations.