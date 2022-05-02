 Skip to main content
Rock County in-person job fair scheduled May 18

 By Andrew Carrigan

JANESVILLE – Rock County and all surrounding residents are invited to an in-person job fair on Wednesday, May 18, from 2-4 p.m. 

The event will take place at the new Rock County Job Center located at 1717 Center Avenue in Janesville.

The Resource Room of the building may be utilized by job-seekers to update and print their resumes prior to the job fair. 

Twenty employers are expected to attend with over 550 reported job openings.

A full list of registered employers can be found at http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/events/2022/0518_janesville.pdf 

