Rock County in-person job fair scheduled May 18

JANESVILLE – Rock County and all surrounding residents are invited to an in-person job fair on Wednesday, May 18, from 2-4 p.m.
The event will take place at the new Rock County Job Center located at 1717 Center Avenue in Janesville.
The Resource Room of the building may be utilized by job-seekers to update and print their resumes prior to the job fair.
Twenty employers are expected to attend with over 550 reported job openings.
A full list of registered employers can be found at http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/events/2022/0518_janesville.pdf