Rochelle man collects hundreds of pounds of plastic caps, travels to Indiana for recycled benches

ROCHELLE (WREX) — This week's Inspiring 815 recipient can be found encouraging his neighborhood to put otherwise landfill items to good use.
Dennis Swinton says his goal is to leave a few marks on the City of Rochelle and surrounding communities.
"This is good. This is bad," said Swinton as he sifted through donated plastic in a garage in Rochelle.
Sorting plastic bottle caps is exactly what Swinton is doing these days.
"Anything that is like a McDonald's coffee cup lid; we don't want that," explained Swinton.
The initiative actually started a few years ago, when Swinton and the Golden K. Kiwanis Club searched for a philanthropy project for local students.
"So these kids decided they wanted to do something. So I said, 'okay, let's collect caps and I will run the program and I'll try to get funding,'" said Swinton.
Swinton says about 200 pounds of qualifying plastic can be recycled and turned into plastic benches. Plastic that is dirty, has paper, has metal, or has cuts are not allowed.
It's a lengthy and expensive project because the company that recycles the plastic into benches is in Indiana. Swinton drives there himself and tells 13 News that each bench costs about $450 a pop.
"My first thought was if we are going to get funding, let's talk to the landfill folks because we are going to keep this stuff out of the landfills," said Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.
A $1,500 donation from the Rochelle Landfill Company quickly turned into $3,000 when the City of Rochelle decided to get on board.
"I have already collected for these next two benches, about 700 pounds," said Swinton when explaining his next trip would be this week. "I have 100 pounds to go."
"Hopefully, we have more folks who come forward and want to continue this tradition," said Mayor Bearrows.
The tradition is one that can memorialize and pay tribute to people who are making a difference in Rochelle.
"Those two benches: one of them will be for the fire department, one will be for the police department. One will have a red stripe one will have a blue stripe," said Swinton excitedly.
He pointed to the completed bench sitting out on his driveway. "This particular bench here says Creston Grade School and the date and the year. So when the kids come back, they can tell their kids, 'look, we did this.'"
Inspiring the 815 by planting recycled benches around our communities. Swinton hopes it will serve as a symbol to pick up where he leaves off.
"You need something that you can be remembered by," said Swinton.
