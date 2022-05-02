Rochelle Hiring Expo kicks off 2nd year

ROCHELLE – The Rochelle Community of Opportunity Spring 2022 Hiring Expo will be held on Friday, May 6 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event will take place in the Blue Gym at Rochelle Township High School, located at 1401 East Flagg Road.
Over 40 commercial, retail, and industrial companies will be at the in-person city-wide expo offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal work.
Some organizations will be offering incentives like signing bonuses and employee referral awards.
Prior to the start of the Spring 2022 Hiring Expo, employers will have the opportunity to network with students at Rochelle Township High School.
The one-hour meet-and-greet will expose young people to opportunities for part-time, seasonal, job shadowing, mentoring, and internships in the area.
The City of Rochelle created the hiring event last fall in efforts to support local businesses and strengthen the community’s workforce.
“When Baby Boomers retire early, as many have during COVID, this creates additional gaps in the workforce leaving businesses struggling to hire and keep up with high demands for their products and services”, said Mayor John Bearrows.
“We are inviting residents to reconsider Rochelle as a destination for growing their careers.”
The Rochelle Community of Opportunity Spring 2022 Hiring Expo is open at no cost to Rochelle employers only.
Companies must register through College Central Network at https://bit.ly/3DGE9q0.
Job seekers are asked to register at https://hubsgethired22.eventbrite.com to be eligible for an entry into a cash drawing of $300.
Workers can attend without registering but must be pre-registered online to participate in the cash drawing.