Rochelle family supported by the community after house fire

ROCHELLE -- Just six months after moving into their forever home, Vidal Mancilla and Renee Karmlik, are getting much need support from the community after losing their home during a fire.

"We are so grateful for everyone in the community, from our neighbors to even strangers reaching out to us and helping us, it's been so amazing," said Karmlik.

On September 9th, 2023, several fire departments near Rochelle responded to the fire at 128 South 9th Street, after reports of flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Rochelle family recovering after Saturday afternoon house fire ROCHELLE — A family of five was taken to the hospital after trying to put out a fire in Roch…

"So I went upstairs and when I went upstairs that's when I first saw the flames on the bed it was like a medium flame," explained Mancilla. "I tried to put it out with the blanket."

Mancilla recalls vigorously trying to put out the fire with water from the help of wife, Renee, and suffered minor injuries in the process.

However, as the two were trying their best to put out the fire, the three children who were also home at the time were away hiding.

"I remember her saying she was like I can't find the kids, I can't find them, so that's when I kind of heard one of them say 'daddy' and they were in the closet in my room hiding."

Mancilla confirms the fire starting in their bedroom, from an unattended candle, destroying the entire upstairs, including the kids' rooms.

"Fire crews said it was a complete loss, we lost so many valuables because of this fire, but we are just thanking God, the kids were okay!" said Karmlik.

"The entire thing was traumatizing plus I am six months pregnant, so I was super worried."

One neighbor and close friend of the couple, Yesenia Vega, says she saw the whole thing she too helped the couple before fire crews arrived.

"We went from the back of the house and that's when we had the hose trying to put it out, but it took a little while," Vega explained.

"We waited until the fire department got there and left it up to them."

The Red Cross assisted the couple after the fire and are currently staying in a nearby hotel with their three children.

Right now, a GoFundMe, created by a friend of the couple is public and receiving donations from people in the community helping get back on their feet.

It is unknown when the family will move into a new home at this time but are taking every day one step at a time.

If you would like to donate, you can here.