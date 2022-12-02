Ribbon Cutting For Freeport Mental Health Center

FREEPORT (WREX) — A new mental health facility has opened it's doors in the city of Freeport. Sinnissippi Centers has a wide array of mental health centers, but this one is the first of its kind in Stephenson County.
While Freeport does have mental health providers in the area, majority of them are private practices. Sinnissippi accepts all forms of Medicaid and MCO insurances, plus they accept clients of all ages. The building they are in and the services they offer are at a great magnitude.
"Anytime we can grow and offer services to people who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to get mental health, substance abuse, or behavioral health services, I’m excited as can be…", said Connie Davis, the Director of Outpatient Services.
"I would love to see us expand in the future."
The center has been open for a few months now, but just had their ribbon cutting as they are now fully staffed, and fully prepared to offer services. They emphasize that they accept clients of all ages and backgrounds. They also offer a sliding fee scale to those who need financial assistance.
"I’m excited, I think this is just the beginning of a lot of great work that we can do in the community", said Patrick Phelan, President and CEO.
"I‘m excited to kick it off...to let the community know we're here, and to see what kind of response we get.
Among the services offered at Sinnissippi's Freeport Office are:
- Crisis stabilization services
- Mental health treatment and support
- Substance treatment and support
- Individual Counseling
- Trauma therapy
- Psychiatric services
- DCFS involved family services
- Family care coordination Medication assessment and monitoring
- EMDR
"I am a Freeport native, so I’m very excited to be here. This is definitely a passion of mine and a well needed resource for people", said Tiffany Chander, Freeport Office Supervisor
"I am really excited to partner with outside agencies, we are a small enough community that we should be working together and getting the needs met of our clients.
For more information on the new Sinnissippi Center and how to start services there, you may visit their website.