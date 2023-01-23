Restaurant Fire Causes $100,000 In Damages at 15th and Chris Sunday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A popular restaurant is having to clean up after a fire started Sunday night just after 8 p.m. at 15th and Chris.
The restaurant was seen to have heavy smoke when a neighbor called the fire in.
The restaurant was not open when the fire happened.
Firefighters contained the fire luckily before it reached the food truck that was parked outside.
Neighbors 13 WREX spoke to are hoping the owners are able to rebuild their business.
“It's hurtful. I'm a small business owner myself and I know what it's like, and I would be devastated if that happened to my business,” says one neighbor.
Other neighbors are also devastated, saying the staff there is very friendly.
"I hope he can rebuild this summer because it was very popular. And the food was very good. It was very busy. And they were just that way. It was really great for our neighborhood," says neighbor Joyce Oakes.
The fire damage is estimated at $100,000 dollars
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.