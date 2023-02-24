Residents in Winnebago and surrounding counties still without power 2 days after ice storm

ROCKFORD — Two days after a massive ice storm hit Winnebago county hundreds of residents are still without power.
Some heading to hardware stores like Sullivan’s Ace Hardware to stock up on essentials like flashlights, power generators, and batteries.. to make it through the dark.
“Some people were without power for 6-7 hours some longer, so flashlights were a big seller,” says Michael Dougherty, Sullivan’s Ace Hardware Store Assistant.
ComEd is operating its mobile command center at CherryVale mall to make sure out-of -state crews can get to local customers quickly.
“So they are staying at a local hotel, away from families, working long hours, doing everything they can to get restoration done in a timely fashion,” explains ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp.
He says they're looking to get as many people back online by midnight Saturday starting in areas where the largest group of customers are still affected to the smallest.
“Is it going to go into Sunday? We certainly hope not, but we're asking for their patience in this very trying time.”
While crews continue working to restore power as quickly as possible, Gaulrapp says it's all about prioritizing the safety of crews and customers.
“When you have a massive snow or ice storm like we did, the crew has done a heroic job. They do it safely and effectively, and they do it with a peace of mind that they know what the customer is going through especially with the cold weather,” he adds.
ComEd says for those still without power after tonight, it should be turned back on by the end of Saturday night.
In the meantime, The American Red Cross is working with the City of Rockford to provide shelter to anyone who may need it. If you need a place to get warm and stay overnight, call the American Red Cross at 877-597-0747.