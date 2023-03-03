Remembering Late Rockford Alderman Tuffy Quinonez Alderman: He was 'charismatic'

ROCKFORD — A memorial service was held Friday evening in honor of Late Alderman Tuffy Quinonez.
Tuffy Quinonez, Alderman of Rockford's 11th Ward died Monday at 76-years old. He served on the city council since 2017.
Fellow Alderman Bill Rose of Ward 9 describes Tuffy as charismatic.
“I was always jealous about his hats. He had some amazing hats... he would come off as one of those people you remember as something he wore whether it was a lapel, hat, or maybe a shirt that he wore,” he says.
As a Korean war veteran serving in the U.S. Army, Tuffy was an active member in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5149 and always supported those who have served.
“He always put vets first and was an advocate for veterans. That sticks out as something he'll be remembered for. It's such a major loss for that community and we hope we can find someone that continues that legacy," Rose adds.
Senior Vice Commander Of VFW Post 342, Cameron Lindor, was also Commander of Post 5149 for nearly 50 years, saying Tuffy regularly attended the organization's meetings.
“Anything needed to be done around the post, whether it's gambling machines or liquor license, he was always there to help us. You didn't have to call him, he was there,” says Lindor.
Quinonez took part in various organizations and those that knew him well say he was someone who was proud to serve the public, and always put people first.
“He's going to be greatly missed by a lot of people, I'm gonna miss him a lot,” Lindor adds.
The funeral mass for Quinonez is planned for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4th, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, in Loves Park.