Remembering Joshua Ewing: 'He had a heart of gold'

ROCKFORD — The community is coming together to support the family of 26-year-old Joshua Ewing, who was shot and killed Wednesday in Rockford.
“This is something I wouldn't wish on anyone. This is so hard to go through,” says his father, Charles Ewing.
It was a normal Wednesday for Charles Ewing, he was at work when he got several phone calls of family members calling to tell him Joshua had been shot.
Rockford Police Department says witnesses saw a passenger of a white SUV shooting out the window towards the victim’s car on 1st Ave. and Charles St. Wednesday.
His father says Joshua had a heart of gold.
“He was an awesome son, loving brother, and incredible father. He loved his kids dearly. He would do anything for them, and not just them. Josh would do anything for anybody. He would give you the shirt off his back and not ask you a question about it,” explains Charles.
The Rockford Police Department has not caught the person responsible for Joshua's murder.
The family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 to help them pay for funeral expenses.