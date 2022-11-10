Region One Planning Council Team Up With Habitat For Humanity To Bring Homes To Teachers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — What was an empty piece of land will soon be at home for community members.
The Region One Planning Council and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to transform a space on the west side of the Auburn High School.
A big part of this project is the kids. Students in the Rockford Public School District will be helping build these homes for hard-working teachers and single families.
Executive Director of Region One Planning Council, Michael Dunn, says this is an idea in which community members help each other.
“ We took that energy and beliefs from habitat and used it to build these wonderful homes,” Dunn said.
”Plus we placed the homes next to large employers to also help provide homes to 205 employees. That to me is a win-win”, he said.
The lot where the houses will be built sat on an empty lot in a subdivision left unfinished since 2008, but will now be used for something greater.
”This was years of conversation on how we can create new housing and how it can attract workers and educators,” Dunn said. “It’s definitely been a long time coming, and we have heard nothing but enthusiasm from the teachers in 205.”
This project does not have a completion date at this time.