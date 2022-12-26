 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Recording shopping season expected to spike gift returns and exchanges

  • 0
BBB

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a record breaking shopping season numbers will likely come with an influx of customers looking to exchange or get a refund.

The Better Business Bureau has these tips for you if you are looking to make a refund or exchange in the coming weeks. 

The best thing to do to ease the process is having a physical receipt. This will allow the store to be able to refund you quicker or exchange a gift for the same value. Understanding different store policies is also good to know. Most store polices can be found online or on the physicals receipt too. 

If you bought an electronic or were gifted one found out how the warranty works if you bought one or it came with the product. Knowing ahead of time will give you less of a headache when trying to ask questions for repairs or parts. 

Bring your ID with to the store. More stores are asking for an ID to avoid a holiday scam. If you are returning a gift you may need assistance from the gift giver in order to be reimbursed. 

Lastly, most return polices include a specific time period. Check when the return policy is so you don't miss your chance on making your return. 

