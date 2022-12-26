Recording shopping season expected to spike gift returns and exchanges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a record breaking shopping season numbers will likely come with an influx of customers looking to exchange or get a refund.
The Better Business Bureau has these tips for you if you are looking to make a refund or exchange in the coming weeks.
The best thing to do to ease the process is having a physical receipt. This will allow the store to be able to refund you quicker or exchange a gift for the same value. Understanding different store policies is also good to know. Most store polices can be found online or on the physicals receipt too.
If you bought an electronic or were gifted one found out how the warranty works if you bought one or it came with the product. Knowing ahead of time will give you less of a headache when trying to ask questions for repairs or parts.
Bring your ID with to the store. More stores are asking for an ID to avoid a holiday scam. If you are returning a gift you may need assistance from the gift giver in order to be reimbursed.
Lastly, most return polices include a specific time period. Check when the return policy is so you don't miss your chance on making your return.