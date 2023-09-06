Potential disc golf course coming to ogle county park

OGLE COUNTY -- One of the oldest and largest parks owned by Ogle County is getting a much-needed facelift.
If approved by all board members in Ogle County, a Disc Golf Course could be added to Weld Memorial Park, a recreational site, donated to the county by the Weld family in the late 1920's.
The idea has already been presented to one board county member, Bruce Larson.
"I was a little apprehensive at first but the more I'm learning about it the more it seems like a valuable idea," he said.
"Of course, it has to be approved by the entire county so it's only in the planning stages now, but it seems it may bring more visitors to the park, support and economic boom the Byron and Stillman Valley communities."
In the past there has been challenges to keep up with park maintenance, according to Larson, raising the question, what is next for the park?
"The county was looking at what else can we do with the park, even the idea of selling it has been floated once in a while, but it has never I don't believe been a valuable idea or an idea that has been pursued."
Through community support several volunteer groups and organizations, including the Ogle Natural Areas Alliance have hosted park clean-ups throughout the year.
Lance St. Clair, creator of this potential development, and resident in Ogle County, first presented this project to Larson last year, advertising its ability to attract more visitors, and tourism to the area.
"I loved playing disc golf and Ogle County didn't really have much of that, so I started looking around found a couple locations, talked with the Byron Park District and Forest Preserve and couldn't find anything, then they suggested Weld Park."
St. Clair is the administrator for the highly community supported Facebook Page, 'Friends of Weld Memorial Park', which currently shows a first-draft, Google Map of the course.
"I'm just kind of tired of seeing everyone go elsewhere I would like to bring some of that love back to Ogle."
This project is only in its planning stage but could be approved in the future.
The next time St. Clair will meet with the board is expected to be in October.
If you are interested in helping with the volunteer process of helping to raise funds, you can click here, or reach out to Lance St. Clair or his partner, at lance.st.clair09@gmail.com & bretbubbamiller@gmail.com.