Polish Fest preparation is underway at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church

ROCKFORD — The 2023 Polish Fest is right around the corner, and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church has been hard at work making homemade perogies.
Some community members have been a part of Polish Fest since its conception and look forward to the perogi-making tradition each year.
"Forty years ago is when we started it," said volunteer Mary Jaworowski. "I might not have been here every year after that but in the long run, after I had my kids and all, we came back and I brought them here to the Polish fest and we've been here ever since."
The church is aiming to have 20,000 perogies prepared before Polish Fest kicks off on August 13. The process is a team effort that gets everyone involved and excited for the festivities.
"These ladies here they are the heart and soul of our parish," said Polish Fest Co-Chair Dan Jaworowski. "They really get us excited, and they get us in the Polish Fest mood when we see all of this work and fellowship going on. Again, it's like a family."
The church has been making the perogies in batches over the last couple of weeks to prepare for Polish Fest. The process involves making the dough, rolling it out, preparing the filling, folding the pastries, boiling the perogies and then eventually freezing them. At Polish Fest, attendees will be able to purchase perogies either fresh or frozen.
This will be the 40th Polish Fest, making it Rockford's second-longest running festival. The free festival will feature live polka music, dancing and a variety of Polish food including smoked kielbasa, sauerkraut, potato pancakes and kolaczki cookies.
The proceeds from Polish Fest will help the church build a new parking lot. The festival will be held on church grounds at 201 Buckbee Street in Rockford on Sunday, August 13.
For more information on the event, visit Polish Fest 2023 (gorockford.com).