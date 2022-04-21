Poetry Prelude event features laureates, 13 other local poets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Arts Council, in partnership with the City of Rockford, Rockford Public Library, and City of Rockford Poet Laureate, presents Poetry Prelude at ArtScene.
This event celebrates the art form of poetry on Friday, April 22 at 4 p.m. at Rockford’s City Hall.
Poetry Prelude will be a short program highlighting City of Rockford Poet Laureate, Christine Swanberg, as well as City of Rockford Youth Poet Laureate, Gianna Gamero.
Thirteen other local poets will also be featured.
Poets from the Rockford Region were asked to submit poems, with the theme of art, for Poetry Prelude at Spring ArtScene.
Poetry Prelude submission requirements include:
1. Poems must be about ART—a reflection on a local mural or sculpture is strongly encouraged; current events are also open for artistic interpretation
2. Poems must be 1000 words or less
3. Poems must be original, written by the submitting poet
4. Poets, ages 16+, are welcome to submit
5. Poets must be available + willing to read their poem out loud at the event; poems are not required to be memorized
6. Poems containing profanity, rage, hate, or sexually explicit material will not be considered
7. A Poetry Review Panel, made up of our City Laureate and versed community members, select the works for the Prelude, according to the criteria listed