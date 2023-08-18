Phase one of repairs for St. James Catholic church completed

Rockford's oldest Catholic church condemned following lightning strike ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a fire both deteriorated the inside of the building and injured thre…

ROCKFORD -- Phase one of repairs for St. James Catholic Church are almost done, following a fire started when the building was struck by lightning over a year ago.

This first phase includes replacing the roof, adding special padding and ceilings, which are now in place.

Father Jhonatan Sarmiento, says the roof and part of the alter were two of the main places with damage, and happy to see more progress coming to the church.

"There are so many hands involved and people involved in the repairs," he said.

"It has been really good so far, the participation of the city the insurance and of course the visitors being very patient."

Services are temporarily held in the St. Beauvais Center until repairs are completed.

Phase two, which will start at the end of August 2023, will include fixing the interior and adding bathrooms.

"Phase two involves a lot of the electrical parts, all the electrical parts in the church will be new, the air conditioning will be new and then there are some upgrades we need to do at the back of the church as well."

Full repairs are set to be completed by summer 2024.