Pearl City Flooding: One Month Later

PEARL CITY (WREX)-- Just one month after severe floods in the statelines that affected many residents and businesses, repair and funding by an organization in the state are helping right now.
Among other counties people in Pearl Coty say waters of up four to five feet, describing it as 'standing in a lake.'
Auto shop, Hometown Motors saw these same water levels but had minimal damage. Owner, Gator Caswell, says he was able to get the cars out but some other equipment in the shop were covered in dark residue.
"Yeah it was a big mess, we were fortunate enough to get a vast majority of our equipment out of here and all the cars out of the lot."
Sales did not drop much after closing for a week, but the community and staff members helped with clean ups and repairs for damaged items.
"We flooded on Monday", he said. "The clean up started that same Wednesday night and then we were able to open back the shop the following Monday. The process was nice and quick." he added
"We are are now at 100% back to normal now, it's still crazy to think that this flooding happened just a month ago."
Rising floodwaters left residents worried with most homes on the block having damages to their basements or seeing waters flood the main level.
A relative, Nick, whose aunt lives in the area basement was flooded out, forcing her to see her memories wash away. Luckily with minimal damage.
"She didn't have much things wrong in the basement, but her furnace, hot water heater and other small items were ruined", he said.
"Floods like these happen every time we have a flood, but a guy from the city lent us his generator to pump the basement out and our neighbor helped us as well with her pump since ours was stuck in the basement."
Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors applied to the Illinois Relief Foundation for a $10,000 grant to help those impacted.
Applicants can request up to $500 in grant support. Grant funds may be used to cover the cost of a monthly mortgage expense, rental fees for temporary shelter, and unreimbursed losses directly related to the disaster such as insurance deductible, water heater and HVAC.
Fifty applicants have applied so far, but with overwhelming calls to the organization, more money is coming.
"The local association went back to the foundation and applied for an additional $30,000 in assistance so that we can provide $40,000 in relief for those individuals, said Neeley Erickson, Government Affairs' Director of Illinois Realtors.
Extra funding is open to 29 more people on a first come first serve basis.
Applicants should expect to show pictures of damages to the property along with proper documentation to be selected for funding.
Those impacted are asking to apply as soon as possible-applications close on November 30th.