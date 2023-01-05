Parents React to Bus Driver Shortage in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A country-wide bus driver shortage is a relying issue that's impacting parents right here in the stateline.
An issue that one parent, Manali Patel, owner of a shipping and packaging company, says is difficult for both her and her husband when they have to work.
"It's really hard because were both working parents and it's hard to pick the kids up and drop them off while making sure it doesn't affect our jobs."
Her two daughters, a seven- and eight-year-old who attend Thurgood Marshall Elementary, bus route was canceled January 5th.
Patel was notified through a text message from the RPS Transporation, and quickly had to make plans to find a way to get their children to school.
"My husband and I worked together to find a solution, but it did create an inconvenience for us," she said. "He had meetings set up during that time and had to reschedule them."
When the same thing happened last year, and her husband were busy at work and Patel had to close her store and tend to her children. However, if she does need help her community is the one, she turns too.
"I'll ask some other parent if they can pick my kids up and drop them off and I do the same thing when they are busy."
When addressing the shortage, Executive Director of Transporation, Michael Slife of R-P-S said, "
"The nationwide worker shortage is still affecting Rockford Public Schools. our team is working to recruit drivers and build our driving staff and substitute driver pool. All staff who are eligible to drive a bus are driving to cover any absences. Unfortunately, two bus routes were canceled on January 5th because of the staff shortage."
RPS 205 has immediate openings for bus drivers, with benefits including paid training and paid holidays, overtime, attendance bonuses, medical and dental insurance, pension plan, life insurance, and prescription drug coverage.
Pay starts at $15.53 an hour. If you are interested in applying, visit the school's website at rps205.com/bus-drivers