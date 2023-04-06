Over One Million Dollars Returned to Rockford Resident Area Residents

LOVES PARK --- Millions of dollars are being returned to people in the stateline, thanks to an unclaimed property program developed by State Representative Dave Vella and Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Returning unclaimed property, simply put is money or accounts that have been inactive or have no activity for several years and as a result is turned over to the Illinois Treasurer's office.
One recipient, 93-year-old, Arlene Adeen, received thousands of dollars back after Head of Constituents Serivces for State Rep Vella, Nathan Blevins, notified her of money she was owed that accumulated over the years.
"Nathan tracked us down for a while now," Heidi Gee, Adeen's daughter said.
"He was asking about my mother and if she knew about that her unclaimed money from the icash Illinois program, so we set up a meeting with him just a few days later, provided documentation, submitted a claim and later that day received a check in the mail."
"I didn't even know about the program, or that I was on the list, so I was ecstatic when he reached out and helped me," exclaimed Aldeen.
Gee said her mother's story influenced her too check out the program and check if she had any funds allocated: She earned 80 dollars.
However, State Rep Vella says there is more work for his team to do to bring even more funds to residents.
"We are still working on another $1.3 million to give away," he said.
"I am just so proud to have helped bring these funds back to the community to the 68th district and lucky to work with the treasuries office for working so professionally and so fast to help get this money to the rightful owners."
If you are interested to see if you have unclaimed cash, visit icash.illnoistreasurer.gov to learn more.