Over $93,000 awarded to community non-profit projects

FREEPORT — Recipients of the Spring 2022 Matt Marvin Community Needs granting cycle were announced today be the Freeport Community Foundation.
A total of $93,048.80 was awarded to 12 non-profit organizations in the area, reflecting a region that is still economically struggling.
Recipients and projects include:
Aquin Catholic School System (Stephenson) Fire Alarm Panel Replacement $10,000.00
Blackhawk Area Boy Scouts (Stephenson) Discover Your Future $5,775.00
Freeport Area Church Coop (Stephenson) Chicago Avenue Mission $18,775.00
Freeport Art Museum (Stephenson) BIPOC Initiative $9,665.00
Freeport High School (Stephenson) Freeport Community Composting $5,444.95
Malcolm Eaton Enterprises (Stephenson) Freeport Eats & Beats 2022 $5,320.00
RAMP (Stephenson) Community Accessibility $6,365.00
Senior Resource Center (Stephenson/Jo Daviess) Preventive Dental Care $10,000.00
St. John's Lutheran Church (Northwest Illinois) Grace Meal $5,000.00
The Workshop, Galena (Jo Daviess) Wheelchair Accessible Van $10,000.00
United Way of Northwest Illinois (Stephenson) Community Care Cupboards $1,703.85
VOICES of Stephenson County (Stephenson) Operation Handrail Replacement $5,000.00
Response to the Foundation’s initial call for spring applications resulted in a record-breaking 22 applications requesting $240,049.09 in funds.
The applications selected represent projects including a community composting initiative, accessibility programs and upgrades, a new senior preventative dental care initiative, arts and cultural programs, and more.