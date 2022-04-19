 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over $93,000 awarded to community non-profit projects

  • Updated
  • 0
Grants awarded to nine non-profits in Stephenson Co. due to COVID-19 impact

Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures 461196 8/13/2019

 By Cassandra Bretl

FREEPORT — Recipients of the Spring 2022 Matt Marvin Community Needs granting cycle were announced today be the Freeport Community Foundation.

A total of $93,048.80 was awarded to 12 non-profit organizations in the area, reflecting a region that is still economically struggling.  

 

Recipients and projects include: 

Aquin Catholic School System (Stephenson) Fire Alarm Panel Replacement $10,000.00 

Blackhawk Area Boy Scouts (Stephenson) Discover Your Future $5,775.00 

Freeport Area Church Coop (Stephenson) Chicago Avenue Mission $18,775.00 

Freeport Art Museum (Stephenson) BIPOC Initiative $9,665.00 

Freeport High School (Stephenson) Freeport Community Composting $5,444.95 

Malcolm Eaton Enterprises (Stephenson) Freeport Eats & Beats 2022 $5,320.00 

RAMP (Stephenson) Community Accessibility $6,365.00 

Senior Resource Center (Stephenson/Jo Daviess) Preventive Dental Care $10,000.00 

St. John's Lutheran Church (Northwest Illinois) Grace Meal $5,000.00 

The Workshop, Galena (Jo Daviess) Wheelchair Accessible Van $10,000.00 

United Way of Northwest Illinois (Stephenson) Community Care Cupboards $1,703.85 

VOICES of Stephenson County (Stephenson) Operation Handrail Replacement $5,000.00 

 

Response to the Foundation’s initial call for spring applications resulted in a record-breaking 22 applications requesting $240,049.09 in funds.

The applications selected represent projects including a community composting initiative, accessibility programs and upgrades, a new senior preventative dental care initiative, arts and cultural programs, and more.