Over 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Illinois over the past week

CHICAGO, ILL — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 33,603 new cases of coronavirus in the state as of today, including 59 deaths since July 8, 2022.
According to the CDC, there are a total of 94 Illinois counties at medium or high community level; 50 at high and 44 at medium.
The community levels are determined by the higher of new admissions and inpatient bed metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. This means the high community level marks a high number of new COVID hospitalizations, a high number of new COVID cases, or both.
Boone, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties are all marked at high community levels, while Dekalb, Jo Daviess and Kane counties are currently at medium community level.
If you live in an area rated at a high community level, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; and make sure to follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you have symptoms or are exposed.
If you live in an area rated at a medium community level, the CDC recommends that those who are elderly or immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask in indoor places, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and receive their 2nd booster, if eligible.