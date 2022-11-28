Oregon Schools Superintendent announces retirement, replacement named

OREGON (WREX) - A new superintendent will lead the Oregon School District starting in 2024.
Dr. Tom Mahoney, who has served the district for the past 13 years announced his resignation Monday, which will take effect June 30, 2024.
The school board has announced Dr. PJ Caposey, current superintendent of the Meridian School District, will succeed Mahoney.
“It has been an honor to serve as Oregon’s superintendent these last 13 years,” said Dr. Mahoney. “I love the OCUSD community, and I have loved being its school superintendent. OCUSD is a remarkable place to learn, work, and live. I know the district will continue a successful path led by Dr. Caposey.”
The Oregon School Board will officially hire Caposey at its board meeting on Thursday.
Caposey was recently named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Boards.
He will begin his new role on July 1, 2024.