Oregon High School Teacher named National Teacher of the Year Finalist

OREGON (WREX) - A local high school teacher has been named as one of the finalists for the most prestigious teacher award in the country.
Oregon High School Spanish Teacher Kim Radostits has been named 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year and is one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award.
Radostits has used her time teaching to advocate for students who have shown to be disengaged from school, by developing a program called 'Hawks Take Flight.'
The program aims to help students at risk of not graduating on time.
Radostits said she had teachers that invested in her growing up and wants to pay it forward.
“I firmly believe that all students need to be known and valued, and that all students need to be given access to the skills and support that they need to be successful. And I believe that we have teachers that can give students that if we give them the time and resources, they need in order to make that magic,” Radostits said.
“She is an amazing teacher and I consider her as a friend,” says one of her students, and Junior Alyssa Leary.
Radostits said it is an incredible honor to represent the teaching profession.
“I believe being a teacher is one of the best professions in society and I think it's the best profession ever. I love that I get to impact the future by investing in the students in this room.”
She says if named the award recipient, she would focus on the power of mentorship and building relationships with students and parents with her newfound voice.
The National Teacher of the Year Program’s selection committee, and Council of Chief State School Officers will announce the 2023 National Teacher of the Year in March.