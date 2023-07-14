 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through Sunday,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details
and current levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Oregon Coliseum Reopening to impact surrounding businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
OREGON -- Downtown Oregon will soon welcome more traffic and tourism as the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana re-opens.

"As far as economic and community development it's always been a staple in our town and a lot of people are really excited that its finally open again," says Randee Mennenga, Executive Director of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout downtown businesses are suiting up to have more people learn about the history and culture of all things Oregon, including one art shop, Happily Handmade, that has worked with the museums for the past year shining a light on local artist.

"I've just been helping them be able to fill the spaces and find different artists, different avenues even with the construction and networking backgrounds."

Owner Tonya Hardy, of Happily Handmade, says since she has opened her store last fall has meet and worked with several artists that have been able to have their work included in coliseum.

Right next door, local flower shop, A.M. Floral, owner Abby Martin says business is steady but is excited to work with the museum in the future to help expand their business.

"There might be an opportunity to collaborate in the future if they are hosting a special event so we can provide floral arrangements or help with different event planning in that regards so we can work together and promote each other so there is a lot of opportunity there."

