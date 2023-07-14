Oregon Coliseum Reopening to impact surrounding businesses

OREGON -- Downtown Oregon will soon welcome more traffic and tourism as the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana re-opens.

"As far as economic and community development it's always been a staple in our town and a lot of people are really excited that its finally open again," says Randee Mennenga, Executive Director of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout downtown businesses are suiting up to have more people learn about the history and culture of all things Oregon, including one art shop, Happily Handmade, that has worked with the museums for the past year shining a light on local artist.

"I've just been helping them be able to fill the spaces and find different artists, different avenues even with the construction and networking backgrounds."

Owner Tonya Hardy, of Happily Handmade, says since she has opened her store last fall has meet and worked with several artists that have been able to have their work included in coliseum.

Right next door, local flower shop, A.M. Floral, owner Abby Martin says business is steady but is excited to work with the museum in the future to help expand their business.

"There might be an opportunity to collaborate in the future if they are hosting a special event so we can provide floral arrangements or help with different event planning in that regards so we can work together and promote each other so there is a lot of opportunity there."