'Only your imagination' can limit possibilities for 100-year-old Oregon gem

OREGON --- Historical gem, Oregon Coliseum, Art, Antique and Americana is re-opening!

The building was originally built in 1922, as an entertainment center for residents to rent out and enjoy. However, over the years, the need to utilize the space died down, but always remained open.

"The citizens in the past would come and use the space for boys' scouts and the lions club," said Ken Williams, Mayor of Oregon.

"101 years ago, it was a popular space and very active, but over time that just didn't happen so much anymore."

About six years ago, the coliseum took a complete 360, after a special request was made from a foundation in Oregon, that changed the space forever.

"They asked if they could use the space for a museum and so we have been in negotiations, and it was a great idea they had a great business plan and we joined with them to make it happen."

The museum will now serve as a three story all in one center with the first floor as a museum, the second floor, which is currently under construct, is set to become another entertainment space, or studio that residents can use for podcasts with future collaborations with the local high school and community college for electric transmittion.

This grand opening will also play a key factor is economic development and more tourism, feeding off other developments like the Sarah Phelps Community Center.

New features to the museum include art from local artists, of all forms and Bry and pottery collection with new art on displayed on a monthly basis.

Executive Director, Micheal Glenn, says he is excited for more people to come and see the new and improved museum.

"It's going to be for the many people that come and visit this area this is high is on tourism, so we are expecting people to come and say, wow I did not know this place existed."

Glenn says he is excited to get more people in the building and have them experience all there is to a place that has been here for over a decade.

"To me the first 101 years was great but its only your imagination that is going to leverage into what we can do in the next 100 years."