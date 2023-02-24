One Year Later: Dixon Families Remember the War in Ukraine

ROCKFORD -- On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, declaring war on the country, causing many to evacuate, now one year later, families seeking refuge in Dixon and Rockford are reflecting on the tragic event.
"I am really worried for my family," said Oksana, a refugee. "They told me they are scared because they do not know what is going to happen."
Since the war, the U.S. has welcomed over 200,000 people seeking refuge, including right here in the state line.
Last Fall teens from Rockford's city sister, Brovary in Ukraine, visited Rockford for 11 days while fathers fought in the war, all through a collaboration with the R-A-C-V-B and Y-M-C-A.
Over in Dixon, two couples, Oksana and Oleg and Victoria and Oleh, were hosted through a sponsorship program called, Welcome U-S, created by circuit judge, Doug Lee.
"We are so happy for the program, we have made many friends in Dixon, they have good people here," said Oksana.
Other partnerships and organizations, like the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, helped through donations of humanitarian aid needs, straight to the heart of those in need.
Engagement Director, Jennifer Smith says this initiative is one that helped many.
"We collected donations that were then used to buy medicine, generators, hospital supplies and food," she said. "We sent a shipment of 250,000 meals over there."
While the state line is doing what they can to help, people in Ukraine, including Oksana's family are still facing hard times.
"My family in Ukraine is very afraid because they do not know what tomorrow will bring, and I am very worried for my family. My mom and sister told me the situation hasn't changed."
But the only thing Oksana wants is for it all to be over soon.
"I want the war to finish, I pray to God every day that he will finish the war."