Oakdale Tabernacle hosting open house after successful campaign

FREEPORT — The Oakdale Tabernacle has been standing for over 100 years and has seen many kids through school and camp trips to people getting married.

The Tabernacle has seen a lot since it was built after the original was struck by lighting in 1915. It was built by the United Methodist Church using steel to construct the inside that would keep the roof in place for years and it is still standing. The roof however has seen a lot from water and wind damage causing leaking on one side of the building.

Now the Tabernacle will be receiving a new roof after the local Save the Tabernacle group held a campaign to "Raise the Roof". The goal raise $30,000 through the summer months, and it finished in June from community support. A total of $33,212 will go towards replacing the roof and shingles done by MAS Roofing to provide cover in rainy weather.

"I don't know how many donors we have in total since we started in August of 2021 but its probably approaching 400 people," said Joe Kanosky. "When we're out here working, it's very rewarding to have people stop and say we're so glad you're doing this."

The Save the Tabernacle group has been together since 2017 raising funds to keep the Tabernacle standing. In 2021 the group signed a lease with the Freeport Park District for 20 years to maintain and raise funds for it. This coming after a near demolition to the whole structure. Now Oakdale has seen multiple renovations to bring new life to the park.

"The Park District also embarked on an improvement project for Oakdale that included a new shelter house, a playground, accessible paths, as well as a new bathroom facility," said Ron Schneider Executive Director for the Freeport Park District. "All that will also complement what the Save the Tabernacle group is doing by renovating that facility... I look forward to continuing to see that agreement through."

Those that want to visit Oakdale and the Tabernacle there will be an open house this Saturday. The open house will be held Saturday, July 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4433 S Cranes Grove Rd, Freeport, IL 61032.

"We know that certain people have given a lot, but we appreciate everything from a $10 donation to a $10,000 donation and everything in between," said Kanosky.

To learn more and donate to the project visit Save the Tabernacle online.