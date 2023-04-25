Newly elected Rockford School Board members sworn in for first terms

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Public School District (RPS 205) swore in the next school board along with three new members.
Nicole Bennett, Paul Carpenter, and Grant Schubert are the three newest members of the school board. Bennett was the one new member that was in a contested race beating Jude Makulec for Sub-District D.
Bennett is a licensed clinical social worker bringing years of experience of dealing with mental health, trauma, and working with families.
"I want to bring that experience to the board, with my knowledge about trauma resources and mental health and social emotional learning," said Nicole Bennett. "I really want to make sure that I'm able to tour the buildings in my sub district specifically so I can interact with teachers, I can interact with students and their families, and really find out what their needs are."
Grant Schubert who is representing Sub-District B says he wants to make sure his community is supported.
"I want to make sure the teachers feel supported and the admin here that are doing the good work, I want to make sure that they feel like they can have a board that really believes in them," said Schubert. "It's a great board, a lot of great people that I think have their hearts in the right place, and I look forward to serving the community."
With the new board comes who will serve as President, Vice President, and Secretary.
Denise Pearson will assume the role of President with Tiana McCall as Vice President. June Stanford will remain as Secretary for the board.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for May 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the RPS administration building.