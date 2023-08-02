New security measures coming to Ogle County Sheriff's Department

OGLE COUNTY -- 27 new body cameras are now in place for every deputy in the Ogle County Sheriff's Department, fulfilling the state statue of having body cameras before January 1st, 2024.

Brian E. Vanvickle, Sheriff at Ogle County Sheriff's Department, says it's a great tool to have for officers and was greatly needed.

"It just shows people what we do day in and day out," he said.

"The general public is recording us all the time and we see that all the time on the street, so it's really nothing new for us."

Before the implementation, cameras were acquired back in May and approved for distribution in mid-June.

Officers now have the ability to connect and watch footage on all platforms, from the body camera to the police cars, including activation from police sirens or car speed signaling a future law enforcement action.

However, the biggest concern is redaction time, which can take up to 40 hours depending on the incident.

"It can be time consuming for us you know; we have to review the body cam video we also have to redact anything that is FOIA requested and that is time consuming as well."

All equipment costs around $30,000 with 80% of help coming from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.