New multi-use facility for ogle county fire departments approved

ROCHELLE -- After years of planning Ogle - Lee and Rochelle Fire Departments were approved for a special permit to build a new multi -use training facility.
A project, Rochelle City Manager, Jeff Fiegenschuh, agrees will bring more resources to other departments in the city.
"I've been a supporter since day one, and I understand the need for training," he said.
"I was very persistent on the need for it to be multi- departmental so we could include other utilities, plus we are working with the Tennesse Valley Authority and the American Public Power Association to have a pole climbing school for lineman here."
Training firefighters in the past has been a challenge for both fire departments, leading them to adhere to alternatives like building their own space to host trainings, according to Rochelle Fire Chief, Dave Sawlsville.
"We had to get creative at times," he said.
"The Old Hickory Grove site, a convention center, was one of those places we used before they tore that down so we got in there as much as we could so every time there is old house, we get utilize that for training."
Now, after five years, the new facility, purchased by the city, will provide more services, much closer, to avoid traveling for new recruits.
"Nowadays its harder to find firefighters and so because of the requirements especially part time firefighters giving them a location to train is going to be vital for recruitment," said Fiegenschuh.
12-acres of vacant space and more will complete phase one, with fundamentals including parking lots, detention and cement pads.
It will be a few months before phases two through four can begin.