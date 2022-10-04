New monthly homeschooling program in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A new program is hitting the shelves at the Ida Pubic Library in Belvidere.
Homeschool Hub is in its first stages of helping homeschool families in the area for the school year.
The sessions are the first Tuesday of each month and run from 6p.m. to 7p.m. Parents are encouraged to come to each session to network with other parents and share ideas or materials for the school year.
"I hope that parents have a chance to connect with other homeschool families especially since there are so many more homeschool families here recently," said Youth Services Coordinator Daisy Mechler. " Parents can share ideas and share what their struggles and strengths are and try to learn from each other to give their kids the best experience possible."
Parents can also check out the homeschool corner. The corner has books to check out for use at home, and a bulletin board that has different events that are geared towards homeschool families.
Parents that want to check out material do have to be members of the Ida Public Library, but anyone can come to the monthly sessions to learn and network with other homeschool parents.