New mini golf course coming to freeport

FREEPORT -- Construction for a new mini golf course is underway in Freeport at Krape Park, replacing the existing miniature golf course that is over 30 years old.
The 18-hole courses will have new features including natural landscape with native plants, interactive art displays, and will be accessible to individuals in wheelchairs (ADA compliant).
Executive Director of Freeport Park District, Ron Schneider, says this project has been in works for a while but, happy to see it finally come together.
"The course before was very old and we decided it was time to get rid of and just in need of replacement so now after three years we were able to develop a new design," he said.
Placement for the new addition is not only for future golfers but to bring more tourism to the park.
"It will be the main attraction in Krape Park and it's located near some other attractions including the carousal, the boat rentals and the ball field here so it really is a great fit in this area,"
The new course is slated to open for public use in May of 2024.