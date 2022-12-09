New fast food chain comes to Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A new Dairy Queen is coming to the city of Belvidere. This is the very first Dairy Queen that comes to the city, with plans to open in June 2023. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, December 9th, with several in attendance celebrating the new addition.
The owner of the new location is Neal Patel, who has previously opened 13 other Dairy Queens in the Stateline and nearby states.
"We have a lot of customers from Belvidere who come to the Dairy Queen in Rockford and ask, "Why don't you open a Dairy Queen in Belvidere?"", said Patel.
"We're going to start hiring in May, and we plan on having 50 employees."
The Mayor of the City of Belvidere, Clint Morris, is excited about the new addition, especially because it is bringing employment opportunities to the city.
"On behalf of the entire city, we're thrilled, this is something we welcome", said Morris.
"Every time a local business owner decides to make an investment, we're more than happy to have them. We welcome the Patel family".
All members at the groundbreaking were given a free Dairy Queen Dillybar to celebrate the momentous occasion.