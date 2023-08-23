New development brings economic boost in the city of Polo

CITY OF POLO -- If you've driven on South Division Avenue along route IL 26 in downtown Polo and seen an empty lot, keep your eyes peeled, because that lot won't be empty for long.
Pretty soon, a two-building pavilion will be in place, attracting more visitors to the area and boost economic development.
"We thought it would be the best thing for the people of Polo to see that their money is being used in a positive way," said Doug Knapp, Mayor of the City of Polo.
"There will be two pavilions 24 by 34 inches, and they will have electric access to the venues, and it will be a very nice-looking facility."
This week, Polo City Council approved $170,000 funding from the business development district to make this project possible.
"Now these developments will give people a covered venue for the warm sunny days, with shelter. It will also have 12 electrical hook ups sites for people to charge their devices." "It's going to be beautiful."
In the past, the space was home to a shell gas station and semi-truck parking lot, which was removed in May. Now, it's home to a local farmer's market held every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Farmer's Market Owner, Jean Deuth, says she is particularly excited about this addition because of all the positive things it can bring to the business.
"Were hoping it's going to be able to expand our numbers of vendors and make it easier for our customers to able to come out and enjoy the market."
As for economic development, Alderman of Ward 3, Randy Schoon, says the more people coming to the area the better.
"If you stick 800 to 1000 people in that area through the week, those people are going to leave there and either go uptown to the bars, restaurants, subway, grocery store, or shell and spend their money and that is a huge thing."
City officials expect the pavilion to be up and running by Spring 2024.