Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Community Plaza Coming to Downtown Oregon

  • 0

OREGON -- Downtown Oregon will soon have a new outdoor space called, the Sarah Phelps Community Plaza.

Mayor Ken Williams says this project has been in the works for a while before finally coming to fruition.

"It's been five years in the making, and we've been visioning this for quite a while and now we have the funds to make it possible", he said.

The old bank on 5th and Washington Avenue, right now serves as a public restroom, but later will be torn down and replaced with the plaza, completing phase two in the cities building plans.

Funding for the plaza came from grants, donations and ARPA funds to bring this $90,000 project to life.

On the outside, the plaza will have planted trees, tables, umbrellas and several places to sit and relax, while on the inside, kitchen appliances will be installed as well as new windows and walls.

A space dedicated to the citizens of Oregon, a statement from Commissioner of Public Property.

"This is going to offer so much of a unique downtown space where people can congregate," she said. "It's nice because we didn't really have that space before and now, we do."

The space will be opened to the public in May 2023.

