New Community Plaza Coming to Downtown Oregon

OREGON -- Downtown Oregon will soon have a new outdoor space called, the Sarah Phelps Community Plaza.
Mayor Ken Williams says this project has been in the works for a while before finally coming to fruition.
"It's been five years in the making, and we've been visioning this for quite a while and now we have the funds to make it possible", he said.
The old bank on 5th and Washington Avenue, right now serves as a public restroom, but later will be torn down and replaced with the plaza, completing phase two in the cities building plans.
Funding for the plaza came from grants, donations and ARPA funds to bring this $90,000 project to life.
On the outside, the plaza will have planted trees, tables, umbrellas and several places to sit and relax, while on the inside, kitchen appliances will be installed as well as new windows and walls.
A space dedicated to the citizens of Oregon, a statement from Commissioner of Public Property.
"This is going to offer so much of a unique downtown space where people can congregate," she said. "It's nice because we didn't really have that space before and now, we do."
The space will be opened to the public in May 2023.