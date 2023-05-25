Neighborhood Improvement Project Block Party

ROCKFORD --- Lewis Lemon, a neighborhood in Rockford, celebrated changes in their neighborhood with a block party with city officials.
It's all part of the neighborhood improvement initiative, that began last summer helping six specific neighborhoods with resources and services designed to improve both the look of the area and quality of life for residents.
Today, Lewis Lemon was the first to receive care with city workers hosting a neighborhood cleanup, as well as infrastructure improvements and staff, including police and fire, going door to door to hear indvidual needs.
Paul Gallagher, Assistant Deputy Chief with the Rockford Police Department and community engagement, says this initiative was created to build a personal relationship with residents.
"That information would come back to us and then it we would go back out there and assist them with any assistance they may need and connect with others who can further help them."
One resident and mother, Deja, says she's seen the result of that assistance during that past five years of living in the area.
"There is a lot more police riding around the area around the school. There really wasn't a lot when we first moved here now but there is now since there was some violence but not anymore."
While another resident, Ann, who has lived in Lewis Lemon for over 30 years says she wants to see more work done on the west side.
"We need a full grocery store out here," she said.
"Those tobacco stores are not doing a lot for the people that don't have any transportation, plus we need a hospital for the people on the west side! No one wants to have to go all the way to Belvidere."
As well as getting a closer hospital she adds more homes should be utilized.
"A few other houses around here need to be taken down or revamped. I figured even if they let some of the homeless people stay there that would be great."
The next neighborhood on the list to receive car and a block party is near West Middle School on June 29th.