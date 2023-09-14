Multi-platinum selling band WAR comes to DeKalb theatre

DEKALB -- Some rock n' roll is heading to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb, a multi-platinum band WAR is set to make an appearance.
The original street band has been sharing their smash hits and timeless tunes of harmony for five decades, selling millions of records worldwide.
Some of their most popular songs include, "Why Can't We Be Friends", "Low Rider," "The World Is a Ghetto, "The Cosco Kid" and more.
You can catch WAR and sing-along to your favorite tunes on September 28th at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased at the Eyptian Theatre Box during office hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3p.m. to 5p.m. or online here.
The theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd Street in Downtown DeKalb.