Mt. Morris Village Board cite concerns for not pursuing ownership of former David L. Rahn Middle School

MT. MORRIS (WREX) — After David L. Rahn Middle School closed its doors for good last month, the Mt. Morris Village Board announces this week that they will not pursue the ownership of the building.
According to Village President Phil Labash, the village is encouraging the Oregon School Board to keep and maintain the building for a period of 2-3 years in the event it's needed to address serious concerns with the building.
The vote was unanimous not to pursue the former school as the board has been vocal in recommending DLR stay open. Many leaders worry about the financial burden on village families.
Here is the full statement provided to 13 WREX from Labash:
"We strongly recommend that the Oregon School Board reconsider pursuing any disposition of the DLR building for a period of 2-3 years, this includes the potential transfer of DLR to the Village of Mt. Morris.
In January of this year, the Mt. Morris Village Board passed a resolution strongly recommending that the Oregon School Board repeal their decision to close David L. Rahn Jr. High School at the end of the 21/22 school year. In this resolution, concerns were shared, including:
· The closing is not in the best interest of Mt. Morris students and families. It will place an increased and unfair financial burden on families within the village.
· The closing of DLR will not result in a better educational experience for district students and staff and it does not support the unique social and educational needs of Jr. High students.
· The closing is not in the best interest of taxpayers and property owners in Mt. Morris and may negatively impact demand for family-based housing in the Village and property values.
· The closing may negatively impact the Village’s ability to grow and prosper by discouraging investment in new business and housing development that support young families.
We continue to believe this decision is wrong, shortsighted and not in the best interest of students, staff and district families. Immediate disposition of the building through sale, transfer or demolition will eliminate a critical safety net, should serious issues arise as a result of this decision.
For this reason, the Mt. Morris Village Board will not pursue the potential transfer of DLR to the Village and we strongly encourage the Oregon School Board to keep and maintain the building for a period of 2-3 years, in the event it is needed to address serious concerns that could develop as a result of the decision to close DLR."