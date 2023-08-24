Mt. Morris announces site for new fire station

MT. MORRIS -- Big things are coming to Ogle County, after more than 70 years, the small town of Mt. Morris will be getting a new fire station.
This week in the city council meeting Mt. Morris board of trustees bought land to purchase a new building, just a few blocks from their recent facility that was built in the 1950's.
Mt. Morris Fire Protection District Captain, Mark Lewis, says in the meeting they wanted to be sure to place the new station in an area where they can have shorter response times.
"We wanted to be diligent to our taxpayers but a lot of it is we were looking at different response times and we wanted to keep our response times low," he said.
"We looked through different things to make sure we kept these rates where they need to be, and we wanted to make sure the infrastructure through the village was there to hold the new station."
Lewis says their current facility was originally a car dealership with a format not designed for personnel to live or even host fire trucks.
"The ceiling height being low there wasn't a good option for us to put in anything to help control the admissions out of the vehicles until they leave on calls so that would stay in the building."
"We have personnel sleeping here at night, we didn't want them to get hurt through inhaling something."
Now, these much-needed updates will be added to better accommodate fire crews, volunteers and have enough space for trucks.
Lewis says the new fire site will be completed in Spring 2024.