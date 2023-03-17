MPOWR downtown Rockford creates unique 'Co-working and Collaboration' environment

ROCKFORD — A newly repurposed space in downtown Rockford is hoping to create an environment for those who may have had enough of working from home.
MPOWR is a technology company based in Rockford that focuses on different software solutions. They launched their ‘Co-working and Collaboration Center’ earlier this year which aims to help people achieve their work-life goals.
“We have a great environment here for freelancers, organizations, and small businesses,” explains Nellie Miller, MPOWR Director Of Marketing.
Friday the company held a free co-working day as a way to invite the community in to see the features and amenities the organization offers.
The workspace aims to provide a flexible work environment for both teams and individuals, giving professionals the chance to work in a shared space, network with other organizations and be productive.
Miller says the future of working is a "co-work environment."
“People are working in different environments, and different spaces, so there is sometimes an isolation factor to that - or not feeling as productive - so we wanted to repurpose this space in the iconic SupplyCore (Inc.) building.”
It’s located on the fifth floor of 303 N. Main St., just across the street from the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Flexible memberships are offered on a month to month basis and day passes are available as well.
For more on how you can take advantage of this space, visit their website.