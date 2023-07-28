Mother & Son duo helping save lives with C-P-R Training

OGLE/ ROCKFORD -- Did you know that a person has a 40% chance of survival if someone performs C-P-R and has access to an automated external defibrillator?
Those chances are why, mother and son, Zach Oltmanns and Lori Jasper, from Ogle County created, Northern Illinois CPR & First Aid business, teaching over 3,500 people how to do C-P-R.
For Jasper, collaborating with her son, means more to her as this very act helped save her daughter, Kealie's life.
"I had her three weeks early, but she was born with persistent pulmonary hypertension", she explained.
"We didn't hold her for like 13 days, but we are blessed. I watched them perform C-P-R on her as well and like I said without it she wouldn't be here today."
After seeing the impact C-P-R had on his sister, Zach, at 13, created the program and has traveled to multiple places in the state line, hosting in-person classes and even taking the classes to the students.
"So, we bring all the mannequins to the place of business so wherever we are hosting the class we bring all the supplies," said Oltmanns.
"This is super for convenient for them, and a major driving point to get people to take classes."
Proper technique to performing C-P-R, is the place both hands in the middle of a person chest, pump 30 times (to the beat of hit song, 'Staying Alive or 'Baby Shark'), and then breathe into their mouth two times.
You are to repeat this this five times, until the person beings to breathe on their own or when a police officer or EMT arrives.
This training is so important, it is now a requirement for all student athletes to have a trained C-P-R personnel present at all games, according to the Illinois High School Association.
"I'm more passionate because my daughter is a survivor and I've had students who've saved someone's life, so I know it works," said Lori.
"Those are your loved ones and the people that you choose to spend your life with, and we want to give them the best chance to survive that's why C-P-R is important."
If you are interested in taking a class, you sign up here or call them to set up a class time, for $50 at 815 - 627 - 0393.