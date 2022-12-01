Mother of son fatally shot, donates cameras to Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Just over a year after Justin Capp was killed in the streets of Freeport as a result of gun violence, his mother, Robbie Capp, is bringing change to the city of Freeport, in honor of her late son's legacy.
Capp recently raised close to $2,000 to go towards purchasing security cameras for the Freeport area. She purchased 41 security cameras, some going to the Freeport Police Department to utilize in the city, and other's available to local homeowners.
Within a few days, all cameras were picked up. While her son's murder remains unsolved, her goal in all of this is to provide a sense of safety in the community, and to prevent other violent crimes from happening in the city.
"I would not want to see another parent have to bury their child", said Capp.
"I'm hoping that it will make anybody think that, "if there's a camera, maybe I shouldn't do that.""
With such an eagerness coming from the community to donate, she is still accepting donations and purchasing more cameras.
The police Chief of Freeport Police, Matthew Summers, also encourages the community to give to this cause.
"This raises awareness that police can't do this on their own...we have to attack the crime problem at various different levels", said Summers.
"We're trying to increase our ability to place cameras around the city... There is a limited number of eyes that are out there, and the more cameras that are out there, the more we are able to collect information if something terrible were to happen again."
On November 18, 2021, both Justin Capp, and his friend, Terrance Haynes were playing basketball together outside of a friends house in Freeport near the intersection of Pleasant St. and Galena Ave. Both men were shot and later pronounced dead at local hospitals. A church close to the crime scene did have a security camera, but it was only a decoy to prevent crime in the area, not a camera actively recording. This inspired Robbie to take action even more.
"It's a way to keep Justin's legacy alive", said Mary Kerr, Robbie's sister-in-law.
"Being able to give back to the community...That way his death wasn't in vain."
The donated cameras are easy to install and require an internet subscription plus a smartphone to operate. If you would like to participate in donating towards security cameras in Freeport, you may donate on the website where Capp put this fundraiser together.
"I am hoping that if something were to happen in a neighborhood, that whoever has a camera and see's something...that they would get in contact with the police and help the community out", said Capp.