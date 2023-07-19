More Transporation Coming to Rural Areas in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO -- Public Transporation will soon to be available to the westside of Winnebago County, thanks to a partnership brining more access to rural areas.
Regional One Planning Council and Rockford Mass Transit District are working closely with the Lee and Ogle Transportation System to help fill the gaps for those that do not have access to a vehicle.
Sydney Turner, Director of Regional Planning Council, says Winnebago County is one of six counties that does not currently offer services like those seen in nearby communities.
"Alot of those individuals are relying on family members because they do not have access to their own personal vehicles," she said.
"That can be a burden or can be harder because you are trying to adjust and dance around someone else's schedule, and so to be able to provide that service and maybe make medical trips a little bit easier for those residents is one of the things that can do."
The plan is to bring these services to places including Pecatonica, Durand and Winnebago, however for that to take place negotiations need to complete five phases. This plan is currently in Phase 3.
"So right now, we are talking with a potential provider on what that would look like, and that provider would also help with that funding. What does the structure look like, what are operational needs, things like that."
Regional One will be hosting a transportation and industrial meeting on July 26th at R-M-T-D's East Side Transfer Center at 8:30 to 10:30p.m.
Anyone interested can attend and ask more questions about the project.