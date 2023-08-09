More diverse restaurants coming to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD --- Tortilla Express, a new Hispanic owned restaurant has officially opened its doors in downtown Rockford.
Right on the intersection of South Main and West State Street, you will find owner Jose Chavez, owner of two restaurants, Chavez in East Rockford and now Tortilla Express.
"I've been working in Rockford for almost 20 years now and customers always say you should open a place in downtown, we need this food in downtown," says Chavez.
"So that's why when I had the opportunity to do that I did it."
Tortilla Express's new home went through a few challenges before opening and the space vacant for a while, prior to the opening.
Chavez says the help of Mayor Tom McNamara along with other city officials played a huge role in his success when trying to bring more diverse meals to the west side of Rockford, and even looking forward to opening more in the future.
"If other Mexican restaurants see we opened here and see that we are doing a good business I'm pretty sure they will want to do the same thing."
The restaurant is opened every day except Sunday's from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.