Miss Junior Teen Stephenson County becomes Miss Illinois USA

FREEPORT, Ill. — It was an unforgettable moment for Samantha Elliott as she was crowned Miss Illinois USA on May 28th, at only 22 years old.
"I don't think it's quite sunk in yet if I'm being completely honest like this was only a couple of days ago that I was crowned."
Elliott began her pageant journey at 13 competing in the Stephenson County Fair Pageant and two years later won her very first title as Junior Miss Stephenson County.
She then went on to compete in the Miss Illinois Teen in 2017, 2018 and 2019 where she placed as first-runner up.
"I competed in the first year and didn't win, went back the second year and I won," Elliott said. "That was the first title I had actually won where I had the year to be Stephenson County Junior Miss."
Growing up on a small farm on the outskirts of Freeport, she attended Dakota Elementary School and High School, played sports and had an introverted personality.
However, after suffering from several injuries in her ankle, trading her sports gears for tiaras.
"Getting injured and not being able to play really put me in a bad mental place because sports were my life, and I needed an outlet for it so thankfully pageants were there for me and even pushed me mentally to be able to do all the things I do now."
While in school one of her biggest challenges was proving her teachers wrong. Elliott even recalls a time when her teachers put her on a slower learning track believing she had a learning disability, when in reality Elliott just wanted more challenging assignments.
"So, after graduating valedictorian from high school and then going away to the University of Kansas and getting all those degrees, it really proved to myself that I am not labeled and not put in that box, and I showed people that they had me wrong."
Her degrees from the University of Kansas are in Accounting and Analysis.
Now, as Miss Illinois, she says, the support from her family and hometown has been secret to her success and even encourages others who look up to her to remain humble and follow their dreams.
"It was really just an honor coming back from college and go back on that Illinois stage representing Freeport!" she added.
"The support I've received from the community this weekend has been unmeasurable so I'm very thankful to everyone that supported me and congratulated me."
Samantha Elliott will be representing Illinois at the Miss USA pageant under the Miss Universe Organization in the fall.
If anyone is interested in having Miss Illinois make an appearance you can reach out to her through email at missilusa2023@gmail.com