Meta is doubling down in DeKalb, expanding its data center with three new buildings

DEKALB (WREX) — Meta is doubling down on its data center in DeKalb. The project, which isn't expected open its doors until 2025, first started in 2020 and is now expanding.
“We will be doubling down in DeKalb County and the state of Illinois. We are expanding our data center from two buildings to a total of five with a total of two million square feet," said Meta Construction Manager Stefan Kansan.
Meta (formally known as tech giant Facebook) and Mortenson Construction are wasting no time to add three new buildings to the already massive site in DeKalb. In total, Meta has invested $1 billion in DeKalb.
Buildings will be used for server storage, office and collaborative spaces, cafeterias and more.
DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes says he's thrilled local students are learning about this innovation.
“Think about our schools. When it comes to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and the relationship they are performing with the school district and NIU is phenomenal," said Barnes. "They hit the ground running from the community impact perspective just as much as they did when they started construction on the data centers."
Meta also announced its first Community Action Grant Program for qualifying non-profits and schools in DeKalb. It will award $50,000 in the spring of 2023 for educational purposes relating in the field of STEM.
“Once they graduate from high school or once they graduate from our colleges, the opportunity that we are going to be able to retain those students and help grow our community as well is absolutely phenomenal," said Barnes. "But think about it from an educated workforce; now the impact they are going to able to make in our education system those students are going to come out and that's going to attract more companies that are going to want to come to our community,"
Meta leaders say DeKalb is a perfect place to grow because it has access to a pool of talented workers from many different communities, access to renewable energy and infrastructure and community support.
The expansion project provides 1,200 daily construction jobs for years to come and at the end will employ 200 operational workers.
The project is tapping into sustainable practices, including new ways to lower the carbon footprint of construction.
In a collaborate effort between Meta, Northern Illinois University Urbana-Champaign and more, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to analyze data to find a more sustainable way to create concreate . After many tests, a type of concreate mixture has been poured on site at 40% less carbon impact than normal.
The team is hoping to run more tests and then use the mixture at larger scale for the expansion project.
“Not only did we see reduction in carbon emissions but it came at no cost to the criteria like compressive strength," said Meta Sustainability Program Manager Amruta Sudhalkar.
The DeKalb Data Center is the 12th facility for Meta in the U.S.
Construction is expected to be completed by 2