Mercyhealth Staff Spreads Holiday Cheer

Mercyhealth
By Mary Sugden

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several Mercyhealth employees have decided to put their holiday gifts to good use. The Mercyhealth Hospital gifted holiday dinners to its employees. These dinners included Turkey, Ham, and other vegan options as well. 300 employees decided to give their dinner to those who might need it more. 

The Rock River Food Pantry loaded vans with these dinners stacked to the top on Wednesday. Many partners chose to donate the meal rather than taking it home themselves. 

"Our partners love giving back, I know several departments have chosen families to look after and our patients to look after", said Renee Dooman, Manager of Partner and Community Engagement.

"They see a need and they want to help."  

The Rock River Food Pantry encourages the community to give back by donating canned side dishes like green beans, corn, or mashed potatoes. All employees receive these meals every year, with the number of employees wanting to donate it raising. This is the second year that Rock River Food Pantry partners with Mercyhealth to make this happen. 

"The community is so grateful, there's a lot of families who wouldn't have this meal if it wasn't for the generosity of Mercyhealth," said Kim Adams-Bakke, Executive Director of Rock River Food Pantry. 

"Its very positive, they're very excited."