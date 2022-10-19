Melida Rosa, A 99 Year Old Woman Becomes A U.S. Citizen

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Becoming a U.S. citizen is big deal for a lot of people, and that's no different for 99-year-old Melida Rosa Guerrero de Giraldo.
300 people from over 63 countries became U.S. citizens at the Coronado during a Naturalization event this morning.
Melida Rosa's daughter, Gloria, has lived in Rockford for 40 years and moved her mom to America from Columbia for 12 years after her grandmother died.
After 12 years Gloria decided it was time to make her mom a citizen.
"For me it's really important because all my brothers and sisters who live here, we are all citizens', said Gloria.
"We want her to be the same as us American citizens, and she has been looking forward to doing that for about twenty years now."
Her accomplishment was celebrated by her family who were proud to see her take this next step.
"It is very important especially because all the family gets excited, said her son.
"You don't see this many times, so we had to be here to support her, and we are proud of her, this is an incredible day."
As she raised her right hand and recited the oath of allegiance her family was right beside her as she had her new status official.